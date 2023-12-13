Barcelona want to sign Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood – report

During the summer, Mason Greenwood – who had been out in the cold for 18 months after being charged with rape, a case that was later dropped – left Manchester United to join Getafe on a season-long loan deal. It was a move that caused plenty of controversy, although the Madrid-based side cared little.

Getafe have loved having Greenwood at the club, and they want to sign him on a permanent basis, although the finances of any possible deal are likely to mean that it is impossible. However, they would net 20% of any future sale from Man United.

It may be that Greenwood returns to La Liga next summer, as talkSPORT have reported that Barcelona are interested in signing the young forward. They also say that “several top European clubs” are also in the race.

It would be a surprise if Barcelona made a move for Greenwood. Their fanbase would surely be against any approach anyway, but also from a sporting point of view, they already have Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal as right-wing options – another is simply not needed, especially as Man United may demand a significant fee.