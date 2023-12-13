Barcelona target Joshua Kimmich could be up for sale in 2024

Barcelona’s top priority for the summer of 2024 will be a replacement for Sergio Busquets, given they did not have the funds to pull off a deal this summer. One of their top targets, Joshua Kimmich may well be on the market.

The Bayern Munich midfielder is out of contract next summer, and if he does not agree to a contract extension, then the Bavarian side will consider a sale next summer. The midfielder was rumoured to be one of Xavi Hernandez’s top choices for the role had Barcelona been able to afford him, but the price tag may get in the way again.

If he does make it to the market, BILD (via Sport) say the price tag will be around €75m, and Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal are also keeping tabs on his situation. Barcelona are well aware that a deal could be in the offing, but given their finances see a deal as impossible.

Bayern are keen to prise defender Ronald Araujo from the Blaugrana, and the only way Barcelona see a deal as viable is for an exchange of players involving the Uruguayan, something they are not interested in.

The reality for Barcelona is that they are unlikely to be able to sign a replacement for Busquets, unless it is a younger option with potential to fulfil the role, or a veteran looking for a new challenge. Midfielders capable of controlling the tempo but also thwarting opposition attacks, as Busquets used to, are in short supply, and as such, come at a premium.