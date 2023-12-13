Barcelona sources deny Joan Laporta forced selection changes on Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona are slipping slowly into the realms of distrust, as reports of discontent emerge from the behemoth. After a damaging defeat to Girona that brought Xavi Hernandez’s management into question, the three days since have been awash with reports of tension at the club.

The primary story being that President Joan Laporta reportedly told Xavi to call-up stars Ronald Araujo, Robert Lewandowski and Ilkay Gundogan, who were initially set for rest this week, as Barcelona travel to Royal Antwerp for their final Champions League group game. The causes being that Barcelona are desperate for the extra money from a win, and that Laporta did not want to send the wrong message after a loss.

However MD say that they have been informed by ‘reliable sources’ within the club that the decision was not solely Laporta’s. They do not deny that the decision was changed after Sporting Director Deco and Laporta met with Xavi on Monday, but that the decision was consented by all parties.

Originally the decision was explained by the fact that Barcelona will stay an extra night in Antwerp. It would be midnight before they left for Brussels airport, and there was a risk that the airport would be closed by the time they arrived, and it was agreed it would be better for them to travel the next day. Also the presence of the three leaders would help to build team spirit.

It appears that one way or another, the conversation between Laporta did take place. Laporta is Xavi’s boss, and the different sources report that the balance of power was weighted differently during that conversation. That is a perspective which probably changes depending on each person too.