Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal breaks Champions League record against Royal Antwerp

Barcelona’s difficult run of form continued on Wednesday as they ended their Champions League group stage campaign with a 3-2 defeat against Royal Antwerp. The result will increase the pressure on manager Xavi Hernandez, although there was a shining light among the darkness.

Lamine Yamal started the match in Antwerp, and he was very promising on the right flank alongside debutant Hector Fort. The 16-year-old set up Ferran Torres’ goal to make it 1-1, and in doing so, he created Champions League history.

As per Opta, Lamine Yamal is now the youngest every player to provide an assist in the competition. The record was previously held by an ex-Barcelona wonderkid, that being Bojan Krkic, who set it back in November 2007.

16 – Lamine Yamal 🇪🇸 (16 años, 153 días) se ha convertido en el jugador más joven en dar una asistencia en la historia de la @LigadeCampeones, superando el récord de Bojan Krkic, que lo hizo también con el @FCBarcelona_es en noviembre de 2007 (17 años, 91 días). Precoz. pic.twitter.com/ijljY4tJHF — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 13, 2023

Lamine Yamal continues to set records, which those at Barcelona will be delighted about. However, despite the assist, it was not enough for the Catalans to get out of their rut, meaning that this cannot be enjoyed as much as they would like.

Image via Fran Santiago/Getty Images