Barcelona players may be unable to shower at club facilities in January due to government regulations

Barcelona, Girona and Espanyol players may be facing an uncomfortable start to the year, as the climate crisis wreaks havoc on Spain. If the lack of rain continues in Catalonia, then players will be banned from showering.

The Catalan government have announced that save for increased rainfall in the coming weeks, then the region will enter a state of emergency for drought, following an historically dry year. This will have an impact on the top sporting institutions in the region.

Both Girona and Barcelona signed an agreement with the government, committing to take measures to tackle the drought last week, as reported by El Periodico. The result is, as clarified by Councillor David Mascort, that the football clubs will be permitted to continue watering their pitches, but in exchange for the significant use of water, players will be banned from using the dressing room showers in order to compensate.

It is not yet clear whether Barcelona could face a fine for not adhering to restrictions, but the Blaugrana have claimed that they are committed to caring for the environment, and this will allow them to prove just that. It will be another frustration for Xavi and his technical staff though, who are already working in unfamiliar surroundings at Montjuic.