Atletico Madrid will not be sold despite reports of interest from NFL franchise owner

Earlier this week, reports emerged that Atletico Madrid could be about to be sold. American business Stephen Ross, who owns NFL franchise Miami Dolphins, had emerged as a leading candidate.

🚨| BREAKING: Atlético Madrid has started the process of SELLING the club. There would already be a potential buyer, and his name is Stephen Ross, who has a net worth of 10.1 billion dollars. [@elchiringuitotv] pic.twitter.com/W8b1g0RTD9 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) December 11, 2023

However, later reports poured cold water on Ross’ interest, although it failed to deny that Atleti could be getting sold. This has been left to President Enrique Cerezo, who was firm in his response on the matter when speaking ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League showdown with Lazio, as per Relevo.

“Before you start asking, I want to say something. Atletico Madrid is not for sale. It is not for sale. Nothing is being negotiated and we are not in talks with anyone.”

Given their promising season so far, the last thing Diego Simeone and his players need is this off-field speculation. Cerezo appears to have ended it, so everyone at Atletico Madrid can now move on as normal.