17-year-old starlet makes Barcelona debut in Champions League clash with Royal Antwerp

With Barcelona having all-but ensured that they will top Group H in the Champions League, the expectation had been that Xavi Hernandez would make significant changes for their final group stage match, which is against Royal Antwerp on Wednesday.

That has proven to be the case, as seven changes have been made from the side that lost to Girona on Sunday – only Inaki Pena, Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde and Robert Lewandowski have kept their places.

The big story is that Hector Fort will make his competitive debut for the first team. The 17-year-old will line up at right-back, in what is sure to be an incredible occasion for him. Alejandro Balde, Ferran Torres, Oriol Romeu, Sergi Roberto, Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez also come into the side.

It may be a dead rubber, but Barcelona will want to end their Champions League exploits for 2023 on a high. More than anything, a win would also see them net more money, which is needed given their ongoing financial woes.