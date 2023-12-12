Valencia dealt double-blow ahead of transfer window with Alaves set to benefit

Valencia were hoping to strengthen in the January transfer window with a winger, but two of their top targets look as if they will escape them. Owner Peter Lim is thus far refusing to loosen the club pursestrings, and it could cost Ruben Baraja his desired reinforcements.

Racing Ferrol winger Carlos Vicente, who is right-footed and operates on the right, is one of the most hotly coveted players in Segunda, with a number of La Liga clubs after him. Valencia were rumoured to have agreed terms with Vicente, but Lim has not sanctioned the €600k outlay it would cost to activate his release clause.

As per ED, Alaves have swooped in to take advantage of their tardiness, and Vicente will be added to their ranks and survival push in January for the same fee. Alex Sola has often operated on the opposite flank to Luis Rioja, but this should give Luis Garcia Plaza a more attacking alternative on the wing.

Meanwhile one of the other options that Valencia had been evaluating was Real Madrid Castilla winger Peter Gonzalez. The 21-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, and with Real Madrid no longer seeing him as a prospect for the future, he will be allowed to leave for free. In order to sign him, Valencia needed only to take over his €300k annual salary, but Lim has not sanctioned this either.

It leaves Baraja still somewhat lacking in the wide areas, relying on youngsters Fran Perez and Diego Lopez alongside Sergi Canos for natural width. Los Che have competed well this season, and are firmly in midtable, away from the drop zone, but most agree that Baraja is short of a few pieces to push them onwards.