Sergio Ramos makes history in the Champions League after scoring Panenka-style penalty against Lens

It was another disappointing European night for Sevilla on Tuesday, as they fell to defeat against Lens in their final Champions League group stage match. The result means that there will be no European football in the second half of the season for Diego Alonso’s side, who finish bottom of their group without a win and with only two points.

The one bright spot for Sevilla was Sergio Ramos’ goal, which made it 1-1. Brice Samba saved the 37-year-old’s original effort, but encroachment meant that it was re-taken. Ramos showed extreme coolness on the second attempt, as he chipped the ball down the middle Panenka style.

😮‍💨 Scores a Panenka penalty

🤦‍♂️ Gets booked for kicking the goalkeeper You 𝐧𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 know what to expect with Sergio Ramos 😅#UCL pic.twitter.com/aCaiR1YvNu — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 12, 2023

The goal was a historic one for Ramos, as with it, he became the outright top scoring defender in Champions League history. After scoring against PSV two weeks ago, he drew level with Gerard Pique and Roberto Carlos on 16, but with the goal in Lens, he goes out front on his own on 17.

However, it was only a silver lining for Ramos and Sevilla, who will now return to domestic matters for the rest of the season, starting with this weekend’s match with Getafe at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.