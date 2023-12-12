Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois nominated for FIFA Best Award, Barcelona goalkeeper also in contention

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is once again in contention to be recognised as the best goalkeeper in the world, following another FIFA Best award.

The Belgian goalkeeper was at an excellent level again domestically and in the Champions League in the first half of the year, and lifted the Copa del Rey with Real Madrid. However his absence due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the second half of 2023 means that Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is the favourite, coming off the back of a year in which he won it all.

Former Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou is also nominated, and his performance at last year’s World Cup could weigh heavily, in particular playing a key role in Morocco’s progress past Spain.

Meanwhile on the women’s side, Barcelona goalkeeper Cata Coll will compete against Mary Earps of England and Chelsea, and Mackenzie Arnold of Australia and West Ham. Coll is not the undisputed number one for Barcelona, a role that generally belongs to Sandra Panos, but Coll was trusted in goal by Spain for their run to the World Cup trophy. Earps is thought to be in pole position.