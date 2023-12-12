Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham visited Real Betis dressing room after tense 1-1 draw

Real Madrid left Real Betis with a point last Saturday, which Carlo Ancelotti qualified as good. A tight game, things were fiery and tense, with Jude Bellingham at the heart of it – as has been the case all season. Bellingham responded to abuse from the Benito Villamarin as he celebrated his opener by blowing them a kiss, but all was forgotten in the aftermath.

In spite of the encounter being a heated one with both sides looking to be physical with one another, Bellingham would ask permission to enter the Betis dressing room after the match. Several players had asked for his shirt during the game, and having not remembered who they were, Marca say he brought with him three shirts for the Betis players.

While he has no issue being committed and playing to the Real Madrid galleries, Bellingham has generally been received well in Spain, earning the professional respect of those around him. Just another footnote in his astonishing adaptation to Spanish football and life in the Real Madrid spotlight.