Real Madrid star backed to come out of international retirement in time for Euro 2024

Toni Kroos has been sensational this season, as he has been for the last nine years at Real Madrid. In the absence of Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga, both long-term absentees, the 33-year-old has stepped up, and has run Los Blancos’ midfield alongside Federico Valverde.

Back in 2021, Kroos announced his international retirement, and many say that this is a main reason for his continual high level of performance. However, according to Relevo, Germany want him to come out of retirement in 2024, so that he is available for next summer’s European Championships, which are being held in Germany.

Antonio Rudiger recently told DAZN Germany that he has been trying to convince Kroos to make himself available for Euro 2024, although it appears that he has been unsuccessful so far. Relevo’s report states that Kroos has no plans to come out of retirement at this stage.

🗣 Antonio Rüdiger about asking Toni Kroos to return to the national team for Euro 2024: "I'm asking him every day. A player like him, who is still at such a high level, really has to be there. His passing game is from another planet – everything he does is great. I would really… pic.twitter.com/II03VDQWCa — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) December 11, 2023

While Germany and Rudiger may want Kroos at Euro 2024, Real Madrid would be very happy if he remained retired on the international front. If it means that he can extend his career in the Spanish capital, that’s all the more reason for him not to feature next summer.

Image via Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images