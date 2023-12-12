Real Madrid optimism grows with Alphonso Davies and Bayern Munich still far apart on contract

Real Madrid have been optimistic that they can bring in Canada and Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies next summer, and the latest reporting is trending towards that end.

Having suffered from Ferland Mendy’s fitness issues in recent seasons, Davies is seen as the long-term answer at left-back. His contract expires in 2025, and Bayern have been in talks with Davies since the spring, but still remain some way apart on a new deal. If Davies will not sign a new contract, it opens the door to Bayern selling him next summer in order to bring in some money for him.

Real Madrid are banking on exactly this happening, and Florian Plettenberg has reported that this Davies’ demands of €10-13 per annum is some way removed from Bayern’s evaluation of his performances.

❗️News #Davies: Negotiations with FC Bayern about a new contract beyond 2025 continue to be complicated. ➡️ Davies demands around €10-13m per year

➡️ At this stage, Bayern are unwilling to pay him that because they are currently not entirely satisfied with his performances in… pic.twitter.com/YrxDKUcRg7 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 12, 2023

Earlier in the day Diario AS had reported Sport1’s comments from Christoph Freund, saying he did not believe speculation about his future was not to blame for his less impressive form.

“I don’t think that’s the case. It is true that Phonzy, like some of his teammates, did not play well in Frankfurt (5-1). But he has also put in great games, and I am convinced that we will see a different Phonzy in the last three games (of the year).”

“He has a year and a half left on his contract. There are conversations and we will see what happens over the next few weeks,” the Bayern Sporting Director added.

If Bayern are not willing to break the €10m mark to keep Davies, it seems likely that Real Madrid will be the beneficiaries. They believe that he is the answer to their left-back issues, and it is surprising that Bayern do not. There is real optimism in the Spanish capital that they may get another of the world’s premier developing talents at a slashed fee, something they have made a habit of lately.