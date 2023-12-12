Real Betis linked with two Premier League left-backs on loan to replace Juan Miranda

Real Betis are once again working out how to replace one of their regular starters, with left-back Juan Miranda set to leave in the January transfer window. The ex-Barcelona player looks to be joining Milan, with his contract up this summer. Barcelona will take 40% of the small fee Milan will pay, leaving little money in the coffers for Betis to find an alternative.

Brazilian youngster Abner Vinicius is slated to make the step up in Miranda’s absence, but Los Verdiblancos will need cover in the position, given their already light backline. Former left-back Alex Moreno is yet to get going, and with Monchi keen to take Marcos Acuna to Aston Villa, there had been speculation about a loan return. Equally, Marc Cucurella is again looking at the exit door for minutes, as he struggles to find them at Chelsea.

Yet ED say that neither of these deals are likely. Given the vast difference in wages between the Premier League and La Liga, even to loan one of them in for six months, Betis could require sales. A more likely recruit is Berkay Yilmaz of Freiburg. The 18-year-old left-back of Turkish heritage is on the radar of Eintracht Frankfurt and PSV Eindhoven, but Betis are hoping to battle out Besiktas and Fenerbahce for his signature.

Yilmaz is still playing for Freiburg’s B side, but is highly rated both for his defensive abilities, and his habit for getting to the by-line. His contract runs until 2025, but it looks as if he will leave either this January or in the summer.

Betis will no doubt be hoping to convince Yilmaz with the promise of a jump into first-team football sooner than the other offers. It remains to be seen how much they have to spend this winter, given the exit of Luiz Felipe in September for in excess of €20m to Saudi Arabia.