Predicted XIs: Real Madrid to maintain Rodrygo Goes and Jude Bellingham for Union Berlin trip

Real Madrid will face Union Berlin in their final Champions League group game on Tuesday at 21:00 CEST, and will put out a reasonably strong line-up, given their many absences. Los Blancos can remain 100% through the groups with a win, whereas Union Berlin need a victory and a Braga defeat to Napoli in order to try and secure a Europa League place.

Carlo Ancelotti will be without Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Guler and Vinicius Junior, but will not rotate the side entirely, in spite of the fact there is little on the line. Marca believe that Nacho Fernandez will give Antonio Rudiger a rest, and that Dani Ceballos will replace Luka Modric from their draw at Real Betis. Joselu Mato could also come in for Brahim Diaz, but otherwise they would remain unchanged.

Diario AS do think that Ancelotti will make several changes, predicting a first start for Nico Paz, a rest for Rodrygo Goes, Bellingham, Fede Valverde and Ferland Mendy, with Ceballos and Fran Garcia instead. Ancelotti confirmed on Monday that Kepa Arrizabalaga would return in goal after missing their last seven games.

Union Berlin do not have any absences to speak of, and Nenad Bjelica is expected to line up with just one up front. Marca feel Robin Gosens will move centrally to partner Lucas Tousart and Rani Khedira, while Diario AS feel it will be Aissa Laidouni and Jannik Haberer in the middle with the former Real Madrid star’s brother.