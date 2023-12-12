Kylian Mbappe facing decisive Real Madrid choice as Paris Saint-Germain looking for long-term commitment

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe looks as if he is approaching a crossroads in his career, where it appears he must work out whether to prioritise winning the Champions League with his boyhood club, or joining Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old is free to discuss terms with whichever club he desires in just 20 days, and Real Madrid will reporredly send him an offer, and give him two weeks to decide what he wants to do. Should he say no, or delay, then they will turn their attentions to Manchester City forward Erling Haaland.

In France, L’Equipe (via Diario AS) say that PSG will offer a renewal to Mbappe, but it will be an offer for more than two years, taking him into the prime of his career. They do not want another two-year renewal as happened last time, leaving his future open, and making it difficult for them to plan around him. This is coupled with previous reports that they will not break the bank for him either.

Up until now, Mbappe has looked well in control of his future, but it appears both of the most interested clubs are moving to put themselves in a less vulnerable position, giving the superstar an ultimatum of sorts. Premier League sides will no doubt assess the viability of recruiting him too, but it appears Mbappe may have to compromise if he wants to remain at PSG, or move to Real Madrid.