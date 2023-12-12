Juventus-linked Atletico Madrid star Mario Hermoso leaves contract situation open

Atletico Madrid have several players that are free to negotiate with other teams in just under three weeks, with none more important than captain Koke Resurreccion. Yet the other name that perhaps catches the eye of Colchoneros most is defender Mario Hermoso.

Following his key contribution during their 2021 La Liga win, Hermoso spent some time exiled to the bench following a string of poor showings, but early in 2023 came back into the side. Since, he has been a regular, performing to his old levels again.

Los Rojiblancos want to renew the 28-year-old, but the latest reporting is that the two are far apart in terms of money, and have not held talks since the end of last season. In addition, Juventus have been strongly linked with him in Italy.

Hermoso confirmed to Marca ahead of Atletico’s Champions League clash with Lazio that a fresh round of talks was on the horizon.

“I have been answering this for months, it is true that the decision-making will be when it is time, now it is much more important that the team continues this dynamic and I live in all the competitions. It is my fifth season here, Atlético means a lot for For me, it is a long time learning with Cholo, I am a better player and I take that into account, but the decision has not been made.”

“After playing against Sevilla I will sit down and evaluate everything, obviously Atletico is above everything, but there are also more issues.”

Los Rojiblancos will be keen to hold onto Hermoso, given he is one of their best ball-playing central defenders, and has been crucial for Diego Simeone over the last 12 months. Yet the improved form of Axel Witsel on the other side of the defence, the signing of Cesar Azpilicueta and the return from injury of Reinildo Mandava, which should be imminent, does mean they have cover. Stefan Savic, 32, is also out of contract next summer, and it looks as if Atletico are prepared in case Hermoso’s demands outstrip their own desire to keep him.