Image revealed of moment Luis Rubiales “forcibly kissed” Barcelona and England star

Luis Rubiales has been out of football for the last few months, having resigned from the Spanish Football Federation presidency back in September. Last week, Rubiales was officially banned from the sport for three years over his actions at the Women’s World Cup final in August, during which he kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips without consent.

Rubiales is currently being investigated by Spanish authorities over that incident, but it’s not the only kiss he is alleged to have given out in the aftermath of the final in Sydney. The English FA accused Rubiales of “forcibly kissing” Lucy Bronze, who plays for Barcelona and England.

Hersport (via Sport) have published the moment that Rubiales appears to kiss Bronze on the side of the head.

It remains to be seen whether Rubiales faces punishment for these actions towards Bronze. For now, the case against him for his non-consensual kiss of Hermoso continues to roll on.