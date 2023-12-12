Girona make loan enquiry for Manchester United star to boost potential title charge

Girona are two points clear at the top of the table with just three games to go until the halfway point in La Liga, and while they are not getting ahead of themselves, neither are they putting a limit on their ambition. Most still believe that a title charge will be difficult, but with a 12-point gap to 5th place, European football looks like a realistic objective.

It looks as if the Blanquivermells will be ambitious in the January transfer window. Previously linked to Real Sociedad in the past, and offered to Barcelona, Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is likely to leave the club on loan this winter. Girona are one of the teams interested in taking him on, as per Fabrizio Romano. Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt are keen on van de Beek too, and are believed to be leading the race – Girona have not yet met their conditions.

🚨🔴 EXCLUSIVE: Eintracht Frankfurt lead the race to sign Donny van de Beek on loan from Manchester United. Talks are advancing. Understand Girona also asked for Donny on loan but offering different conditions at this stage. Time for decision soon — Donny will leave United. pic.twitter.com/iwipngLaD3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 12, 2023

Manager Michel Sanchez and Sporting Director Quique Carcel will no doubt point to their success of developing players that have been discarded or forgotten about by top clubs as a manner of persuading him to join their push in the second half of the season. The likes of Miguel Gutierrez, Aleix Garcia and Yan Couto are all back on the radar for Europe’s top clubs having excelled at Montilivi, and they will sell van de Beek on the idea of doing the same.