Diego Simeone reveals plans to leave Atletico Madrid – “I will surely return to Italy”

Diego Simeone’s future at Atletico Madrid had been unclear until he signed a new contract earlier this season, which will keep him at the club until 2027. Cholo has been in charge for over 12 years, and that will become 16 if he sees out the remainder of his new contract.

However, he won’t see out the remainder of his managerial career at Atleti. As he revealed in his pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday’s match against Lazio (via Football Italia, Simeone wants to manage in Italy, where he spent six years during his playing days (Inter Milan 1997-1999, Lazio 1999-2003).

“I like Italy so much, I will surely return one day. I am convinced one day I’ll have a chance to go back to Italy, I am sure about it.”

It will be a very sad day when Simeone steps away from Atletico Madrid, and whoever replaces him will have massive shoes to fill. However, that day probably won’t come for a few years yet, which the Rojiblanco faithful will be pleased about.