Copa del Rey draw: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Osasuna find out first opponents

The Spanish Supercup teams have been drawn into the Round of 32 for the Copa del Rey, having been given a bye throught the first two rounds. The Clasico duo will both face fourth-tier opposition in entertaining away days.

Real Madrid will go to Arandina on the 6th of January, to face them in Burgos. They knocked out Real Murcia last round, while Barbastro sprung the surprise of the last round, knocking out La Liga strugglers Almeria. They will be the side to host Barcelona, a short trip away in Aragon.

Atletico Madrid face Lugo in Galicia, while Osasuna will head south for a clash with Castellon.

Perhaps one of the most interesting clashes of the week will be Real Sociedad going to La Rosaleda in Malaga, while Unionistas de Salamanca host Villarreal. Espanyol will be playing La Liga opposition again in Getafe, and there is a Canary Islands derby too – Tenerife will look to take down Las Palmas.

There is a Basque derby too, with Eibar hosting Athletic Club for the first time since they were relegated from La Liga. The only all-La Liga clash is Alaves hosting Real Betis, a clash which finished 1-1 earlier in the season.

The Copa del Rey draw is seeded until the quarter-final, with one-legged ties taking place at the lower-seeded team.