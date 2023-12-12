Barcelona star risks wrath of supporters with comments in aftermath of Girona defeat

Girona’s defeat of Barcelona on Sunday sent shockwaves across Spanish football. The result saw Michel Sanchez’s side go top of La Liga, ahead of Real Madrid and seven points clear of their Catalan rivals.

The Girona players and staff were euphoric upon the full time whistle being blown at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, and among them was Pablo Torre. The young midfielder was ineligible to play against his parent club, but he was still part of the post-match celebrations, during which he was seen embracing with Miguel Gutierrez.

During their embrace, Torre is alleged to have said to Gutierrez: “Miguel, it’s been a long time since I’ve enjoyed a match (as much as that one).”

Aquest clip és or pur pic.twitter.com/as2eI7wXKe — pau iglesias 🔴⚪️ (@pauiglesiaaas12) December 11, 2023

While Torre’s remarks may find him at the ire of Xavi Hernandez and the Barcelona supporters, you can understand why he is so delighted. He is a Girona player this season, and if they were to miraculously win La Liga, he would be part of that.