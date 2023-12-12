Barcelona likely to sell central defender in 2024 summer transfer window

Barcelona came into the season with a short squad, consisting of just 19 players, obligating Xavi Hernandez to use Fermin Lopez and Lamine Yamal more or less as senior options. If there is one position they are well stocked in though, it is in central defence, with Inigo Martinez, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen all competing for two spots. Something that complicates the future of Eric Garcia, who is on loan at Girona.

The 22-year-old put in a good performance against Barcelona during their 4-2 win on Sunday, and has been consistently doing so since arriving in North Catalonia. That has increased his credit, and reminded the footballing world of his value. Sport say that this will edge him closer to an exit.

According to the Catalan daily, Garcia is unlikely to remain at Girona next season, nor will he leave on loan. The upshot is that Garcia will either return to Barcelona to stay, or be sold permanently, with the Blaugrana keen to bring in some money. If he were to remain, it would likely be due to one of the other four being sold.

Barcelona are desperate to bring in money from sales over the next six months, as they remain well over their salary limit, and have yet to raise much in the way of outgoing transfer fees since the pandemic plunged Barcelona into an economic crisis. While the sale of Ousmane Dembele for €50m helped to balance things somewhat, Barcelona are have still made a loss of over €10m since the pandemic, and it looks likely that Barcelona see Garcia as a way of evening that up.