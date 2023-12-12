Barcelona are “halfway to becoming great again” following Girona defeat – Xavi Hernandez

It has been a difficult couple of months for Barcelona. Things had looked up after their excellent performance against Atletico Madrid at the start of December, but that good feeling was ruined on Sunday as Girona picked up a 4-2 victory at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, a result that leaves the Blaugrana seven points off the top of the La Liga table.

Barcelona will look to return to winning ways against Royal Antwerp on Wednesday, and ahead of that match, head coach Xavi Hernandez admitted to the media (via MD) that his players were very angry after Sunday’s match, as they felt they were deserving of the three points.

“From the inside I see the players angry because we were better than Girona and we ended up losing a game that we could win, as happened with Real Madrid. There was a lack of forcefulness.”

After Sunday’s defeat, Xavi has given his Donald Trump-esque assessment of where his squad stands, compared to the Barcelona squads of the 2010s that were steamrolling La Liga and Europe.

“We are halfway to making Barcelona great again. That’s how I feel.”

There’s no doubt that work needs to be done at Barcelona. The winter break is only three matches away, and it will be coming at a good time for Xavi and his squad.