WATCH: Girona’s crazy dressing room celebrations after thumping Barcelona at Montjuic

Girona’s season ahead of Sunday night had been exceptional, thrilling, impressive, and many more adjectives that you could praise them with. But if there was one thing missing perhaps, it was a statement win against one of the big guns.

It could not have arrived in more emphatic fashion. Traveling the 99km south to Barcelona, Michel Sanchez’s side played their way through the Blaugrana time and again throughout the match, and while Barcelona came close to an equaliser on several occasions, it always felt just as likely that Girona would get the next goal.

That was evidenced by Yan Valery’s goal in the closing stages, and Cristhian Stuani’s goal at the depth. After the match, Girona celebrated their victory with pure euphoria in the dressing room, a result which takes them seven points clear of Barcelona in the table, the same distance as they are to Atletico Madrid. It also leaves them outright leaders at the top, two points ahead of Real Madrid.