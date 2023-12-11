Real Madrid teammate playing key role in Jude Bellingham’s adaptation to Spain

Jude Bellingham has arrived in Madrid and taken La Liga by storm, authoring a start beyond his own dreams, and beyond anyone else in their history. Scoring 16 goals and giving four assists in just 18 games, the 20-year-old Englishman has taken the entire experience in his stride, to the astonishment of even his most fervent admirers.

However he has had plenty of help, no doubt from Real Madrid, the veterans and Carlo Ancelotti, who has found a new position for him, to incredible effect. Yet one player has helped him more than anyone else off the pitch. Relevo say that Brahim Diaz has been instrumental in ensuring Bellingham adapted well to his new life. Speaking English due to his time at Manchester City, Brahim has been Bellingham’s translator, and guide for Madrid, showing him his favourite parts of the city.

It’s a partnership that is beginning to be seen on the pitch too, with Brahim previously only playing in the rare absence of Bellingham. Yet the two have combined well during their time on the pitch together. Yet it looks as if Real Madrid have two more young, hungry players who are enjoying life at the club.