Real Madrid star to make decision on return from injury, not medical staff

Real Madrid have been cautious with injury issues this season, and with good reason following a spate of problems that have robbed Carlo Ancelotti of up to eight of his senior players on several occasions. As such, they are going as slowly as possible with Turkish starlet Arda Guler, who has suffered three separate injury issues, thus far preventing him from making his debut.

Guler suffered a meniscus issue in preseason that caused him to undergo surgery, before then injuring his knee again in October. Such was his fortune, that Guler would pick up a hamstring problem in November, ruling him out one again. According to Marca, Guler is ready to start playing again.

The medical staff have given him the green light again, but not wanting to rush him back, Guler will have the final say on whether he will return to action against Villarreal or Alaves before the end of the year. Ancelotti’s thoughts are along the same lines, and he is keen to be as prudent as possible.

All of the noises coming out of Madrid are that Guler has an extraordinary talent, and could be one of the revelations of the season when he is fit. At just 18, Real Madrid fans will have to be patient with him, especially after nearly six months without playing, but there is optimism, that Real Madrid may in fact have a January ‘signing’.