Barcelona Girona

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti gives assessment of Girona-Barcelona clash – ‘Girona were better’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has praised Girona for their remarkable efforts, leading La Liga after 16 games, and coming fresh off the back of an historic win over Barcelona, winning 4-2 at Montjuic. Ancelotti was impressed with their personality to continue going toe-to-toe with their opponents.

Ancelotti was asked about the game the following day, ahead of Real Madrid‘s match against Union Berlin in the Champions League. In particular, he was quizzed on whether he was surprised at Barcelona’s defending, conceding four goals at home in La Liga for the first time in five years.

“I can speak as a fan, Barca-Girona was a very entertaining match, the two played toe-to-toe, Girona were better, had more success. And I must stop there, I cannot criticise or make speeches about other teams, in terms of a tactics or analysis. I liked the match, it was entertaining. Girona’s ability to be at this level with so much personality and character is surprising.”

Few victories that have pushed Real Madrid down to second will have been celebrated by Madridistas as much as Girona’s victory, who have an advantage over Los Blancos. However it left the Blaugrana five points behind Real Madrid, and seven behind Girona in the table.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Carlo Ancelotti Girona Real Madrid

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News