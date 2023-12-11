Manchester United propose swap deal with Barcelona for Jadon Sancho

Barcelona and Manchester United are both operating below expectations, and that is the case for some of their star signings in recent seasons, with both sides considering their options. One of those players that Erik ten Hag is keen to move on from is Jadon Sancho, with the English winger reportedly lacking in discipline.

Sancho, 23, arrived at the club as a star signing for €85m, but has more or less been exiled by ten Hag, having struggled under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Sport say that United are aware that they will not be able to earn back what they paid for him.

As a result, they have suggested a swap deal to Barcelona, which would see Raphinha go the other way. The Brazilian arrived from Leeds United for €58m, but could not lock down a place last season whenever Ousmane Dembele was fit, and this season has stood out for more poor performances than good. The Catalan daily say that Sporting Director Deco will have a key say – it will be interesting to see if Deco continues to back Raphinha, having once been his agent, as he continues to look out of place in the starting line-up.

Sancho was obviously worth more than Raphinha when he moved from Borussia Dortmund, and is still three years younger than the Brazilian. There is also an argument to say that Sancho is more talented, if less proven than Raphinha too. However the latter is one of the few assets that Barcelona might be able to recoup some money for in the market, which could be crucial to easing their salary limit issues next summer. While Barcelona would obviously be getting a player with star potential, it will do little for their accounts were they to do such a deal, and it would benefit them more to sell Raphinha to United, and then buy Sancho, if they could do so within their restrictions.