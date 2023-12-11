Lucas Vazquez responds to ‘crazy’ description of Real Madrid teammate – ‘Just a bit?’

Real Madrid’s defence has had one common factor of consistency this season, and that goes by the name of Antonio Rudiger. The German defender had a shaky start to his career last season, but has started this campaign as their best defender, with only two players in the entirety of Europe playing more. His teammates never miss an opportunity to tell the media he is built differently.

During their pre-match press conference for their final Champions League clash in the group stages with Union Berlin, Lucas Vazquez was asked about Rudiger, who is returning to his home city. The question started off describing him as one of the best central defenders around, but ‘maybe a little bit crazy, you could say.’

“Only a little?” Vazquez interjected with a smile on his face. He was then asked what Rudiger’s secret ingredient was.

“Like any good madman, no-one knows his secrets. He’s at an incredible level.”

In Eder Militao’s absence, Rudiger’s presence has been a blessing for Carlo Ancelotti. Not only has the Brazilian been missing from action, but David Alaba’s form has fluctuated thus far, meaning Rudiger has had to hold down the fort at times.