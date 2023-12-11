France ban Sevilla fans from traveling to Lens for decisive Champions League clash

Sevilla fans will not be able to watch their side live as they try to save their European campaign this week away to RC Lens. Following multiple incidents of violence, France have banned away fans from attending games.

As per Cadena SER, around 300 Sevilla fans had planned to head to the North of France in order to watch their side attempt to qualify for the Europa League. Lens can still go through with a four-goal swing, a win and a PSV Eindhoven defeat to Arsenal. Bottom-placed Sevila know that a win will be the only way of securing their passage to the Europa League in third-place.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced that he had prohibited their entry into the stadium over the weekend, obviously leaving those fans with their plans in tatters, and their bank accounts considerably lighter. The measures came into place after a fan died in Nantes two weekends ago, following an encounter with Nice hooligans.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has said that #SevillaFC fans are banned from attending their clash with #RCLens in the #UCL this week. France have implemented a ban on away fans after the death of Nantes supporter the previous weekend.pic.twitter.com/4aajkwqfSY — Football España (@footballespana_) December 11, 2023

Sevilla put out a statement on Sunday evening that they had received no official contact from the French government, but did manifest their unhappiness at the idea.

Sevilla FC is against this measure since it considers that it is harming its fans in particular and football in general, with disproportionate measures that do not seem to be justified.

Sevilla FC is taking steps with the Spanish government to try to ensure that this prohibition measure is not applied, since many fans already had flights and trips to France confirmed to watch the match against Lens.

Sevilla FC considers that harm is being caused to its fans and a dangerous precedent is being set in terms of fan movements. Likewise, they will provide them with all the help in their power through the club’s liaison officer.

He will forward his formal complaint to UEFA about the procedure carried out, without prior notice and with practically no room for reaction.

Finally, Sevilla FC will communicate through its media any official decision that is transferred to the entity, whether by the French or Spanish authorities.

This is just the latest move to disenfranchise match-going fans from the governing bodies, both in Spain and abroad. Clubs are guilty of chasing the most expensive TV deals, and raising ticket prices, but equally competition organisers ensure that planning to go to a football match is a tricky task, often in need of contingency plans, and it is increasingly an unaffordable venture for many.