Carlo Ancelotti confirms Kepa Arrizabalaga will return Real Madrid goal for Union Berlin clash

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that Kepa Arrizabalaga will be their starting goalkeeper against Union Berlin, as they look to remain perfect in the final match of the Champions League group stages.

It had been thought that Kepa would return to action as soon as he was fit, yet Andriy Lunin, who stepped up and performed at a top level in several instances, has played their last two games against Granada and Real Betis. Yet Ancelotti told the press Kepa would play against Union, and disagreed with the idea that it would be unfair for either to be on the bench.

Carlo Ancelotti on Toni Kroos' future: "He looks good to me. He, Modric and Nacho have won to choose their future."#RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/BSKQ0KEZtz — Football España (@footballespana_) December 11, 2023

“Fair or unfair is something I don’t think about. Lunin has had the opportunity and has shown that he is a reliable goalkeeper. But we also have to consider that Kepa was performing very well in the games he had beforehand. We are very happy.”

In the absence of Thibaut Courtois, who is expected to remain out until the final stages of the season as he recovers from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, it had been expected that Chelsea loanee would take over all of the first-team duties. Yet after reports that the Real Madrid dressing room were not content with Ancelotti’s treatment of Lunin, the Ukrainian has had a longer than expected run in goals this season.