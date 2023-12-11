Barcelona not interested in swap deal for Manchester United star involving Raphinha

Barcelona are not entertaining the idea of bringing in Manchester United misfit Jadon Sancho this January, according to the latest in Barcelona.

Erik ten Hag has made up his mind on Sancho, and with United accepting they will struggle to recoup the €85m they spent on him, there were reports they had offered a swap deal to Barcelona.

However MD say that this is not in their plans for the winter transfer window. Sancho is not a player that interests them, which is as blunt as it gets. Coupled with that is the fact that Raphinha is regarded as ‘untouchable’ currently. Barcelona will only consider a sale in the summer transfer window, and it will take a major offer to extract him at that. The only reason to sell him would be to improve the squad as a whole, in other words, they are not actively displeased with him.

It is worth remembering that Barcelona Sporting Director is Raphinha’s former agent too, and brokered his move from Leeds United to Barcelona for €58m last summer. He has flattered to deceive thus far, but with his high fee to pay off over the duration of his contract, selling him is unlikely to have a major impact on their ability to recruit.