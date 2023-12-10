Xabi Alonso coy on future amid Real Madrid links – “I’ll make my own decisions”

The Real Madrid managerial situation will be one to come in 2024. Carlo Ancelotti’s contract expires at the end of this season, and at this stage, it is up in the air whether he will extend his stay in the Spanish capital.

Ancelotti has been heavily linked with the Brazil job, although that could be thrown into doubt as Ednaldo Rodrigues was removed from the Brazilian Football Federation presidency earlier this week.

If Ancelotti does depart, Xabi Alonso is considered the favourite to succeed him as Real Madrid manager. The former Real Sociedad B coach has done a phenomenal job with Bayer Leverkusen, who currently sit top of the Bundesliga.

Alonso addressed his future during an interview with The Guardian (via MD), and he made it clear that the final decision on his next job, whether that be at Real Madrid or someone else, will be made solely by him.

“It depends on whether you want to be pushed to make other people’s decisions or if you want to make your own decisions. And so far, I’ve been clear. I’ll make my own decisions when I feel the time is right for anything. So that’s surely what will happen.”

Alonso would be an excellent appointment for Real Madrid, but so would Ancelotti. The Italian has had two successful spells in charge, and the board could decide to retain his services a bit longer, before perhaps opting for Alonso further down the line.