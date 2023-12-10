Barcelona Girona

(WATCH) Robert Lewandowski levels for Barcelona in La Liga derby with Girona

Barcelona have battled back in their La Liga derby clash with Girona to tie the game at 1-1.

Girona are continuing their push for a possible title charge in 2024 and they arrived at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on the back of six wins and a draw in their last seven league outings.

Despite Barcelona being tipped as pre game favourites, Girona grabbed their opportunity to edge in front, and silence the home crowd.

One long ball from midfield caught out the Barcelona defence and Viktor Tsygankov calmly squared across the box for his Ukrainian international teammate Artem Dovbyk to steer home off the post.

That setback stung Barcelona into life as Robert Lewandowski netted his first league goal for a month.

Raphinha’s corner was a perfect delivery for the Polish international and he escaped his marker to head Barcelona level.

As it stands, Girona remain second in the table, with Barcelona edging up to third place.

