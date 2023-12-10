(WATCH) Former Real Madrid player puts Girona back in front at Barcelona

Barcelona will need a second half revival in their La Liga derby clash with Girona as they head in at the break trailing 2-1.

Girona are continuing to upset the odds in the La Liga title race this season and they have scored twice in the opening 45 minutes at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Ukrainian duo Viktor Tsygankov and Artem Dovbyk linked up to devastating effect early on as the latter steer Girona in front.

GIRONA LEAD! 🔴⚪ Artem Dovbyk scores the opening goal for his side against Barcelona 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ekRA3ag8FR — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) December 10, 2023

¡¡GOLAZO DEL LÍDER EN ESPAÑA!! Pelota espectacular de Viktor Tsygankov para la definición de Artem Dovbyk en el 1-0 de Girona vs. Barcelona en #LaLigaxESPN. pic.twitter.com/Izigi5qFP3 — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) December 10, 2023

However, the setback had the ideal impact on the home side, as Robert Lewandowski ended his recent poor run of form in front of goal, as the Polish striker header Barcelona level.

¡¡GOLAZO DEL LÍDER EN ESPAÑA!! Pelota espectacular de Viktor Tsygankov para la definición de Artem Dovbyk en el 1-0 de Girona vs. Barcelona en #LaLigaxESPN. pic.twitter.com/Izigi5qFP3 — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) December 10, 2023

That looked to have revived the home crowd, but Girona had the final say before the break, as former Real Madrid defender Miguel Gutierrez stormed forward from left back to crash home his first goal since arriving in Catalonia this summer.

Take a bow Miguel Gutiérrez! 🤯 Girona take the lead against Barcelona yet again thanks to a stunner 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/vPHWd2Cbzu — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) December 10, 2023

WHAT A GOAL FROM MIGUEL GUTIERREZ GET HIM BACK TO MADRID!! pic.twitter.com/ZEhydzaIFv — RMFC (@TeamRMFC) December 10, 2023

Barcelona have it all to do in the second half as Girona eye a return to the top of the table.

Images via Getty Images