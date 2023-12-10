Barcelona Girona

(WATCH) Former Real Madrid player puts Girona back in front at Barcelona

Barcelona will need a second half revival in their La Liga derby clash with Girona as they head in at the break trailing 2-1.

Girona are continuing to upset the odds in the La Liga title race this season and they have scored twice in the opening 45 minutes at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Ukrainian duo  Viktor Tsygankov and Artem Dovbyk linked up to devastating effect early on as the latter steer Girona in front.

However, the setback had the ideal impact on the home side, as Robert Lewandowski ended his recent poor run of form in front of goal, as the Polish striker header Barcelona level.

That looked to have revived the home crowd, but Girona had the final say before the break, as former Real Madrid defender Miguel Gutierrez stormed forward from left back to crash home his first goal since arriving in Catalonia this summer.

Barcelona have it all to do in the second half as Girona eye a return to the top of the table.

