Tottenham Hotspur star identified by Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez as top target for January

Having all-but secured the arrival of Vitor Roque in January, Barcelona have moved on to exploring the possibility of signing a midfielder during the winter transfer window.

Head coach Xavi Hernandez is keen to sign another option following the season-ending injury suffered by Gavi last month. A creative player is wanted, and Sport say that Xavi’s top target is Tottenham Hotspur’s Giovani Lo Celso.

Lo Celso impressed Xavi during his loan spell at Villarreal, although until not too long ago, he had struggled to make an impact at Tottenham Hotspur. However, that has changed now, with injury issues forcing the Argentine into the regular starting line-up for the Premier League side.

Lo Celso has been excellent since breaking into the Spurs team, and because of this, it is very unlikely that he will be allowed to leave during the winter. This would mean that Barcelona would have to consider other options, although they won’t be able to bring anyone in at all if they don’t finalise the sale of Barca Studios before January.