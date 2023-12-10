Stefan Savic confident over Atletico Madrid contract extension

Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic has insisted the club are working on his contract extension.

The Montenegrin international has found himself on the edge of Diego Simeone’s first team plans so far this season with the Los Rojiblancos head coach favouring a 3-5-2 system.

Savic returned to the Atletico starting XI for their 2-1 La Liga win over Almeria this weekend following a five game absence.

The 32-year-old reportedly rejected a summer move to the Saudi Pro League as he remained confident of maintaining his regular starting place for Simeone.

However, with just over six months remaining on his contract in the Spanish capital, a decision is incoming on his future.

Simeone has relied on him heavily during his time in Madrid, and if he forces a route back into the squad, a one year extension could be an option, and Savic is open to staying on.

“I have no worries about my renewal, I have always worked hand in hand with club and I’m not thinking about it”, as per reports from Diario AS.

Savic is expected to retain his starting spot for the midweek Champions League clash with Lazio with a last 16 spot already sealed for Atletico.