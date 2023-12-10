Real Sociedad star out until 2024 after suffering broken arm against Villarreal

Real Sociedad won’t be able to call upon the services of Brais Mendez for the rest of 2023, after it was confirmed that the 26-year-old broke his arm during the victory over Villarreal on Saturday evening.

Mendez suffered the injury in a challenge with Etienne Capoue – the Frenchman hit the La Real star’s arm with strong force, so much so that it broke the ulna bone, as has been confirmed by the Basque club.

Vaya patadon de Capoue para reventarle el brazo a Brais Mendez pic.twitter.com/RlbWiSSvx3 — Jubilado (@JoseMariaGlz) December 9, 2023

MD say that Mendez will be out of action for 4-6 weeks because of the injury. It means that he will miss matches against Inter Milan (Champions League), Real Betis and Cadiz (both La Liga) this month. He also will be ruled out against Alaves at the start of January, and could also miss El Derbi Vasco at San Mames on the 14th.

Mendez’s injury is a bitter blow for Real Sociedad, and is takes some of the shine off the excellent 3-0 victory over Villarreal.