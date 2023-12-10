Real Madrid to make goalkeeping change for Champions League clash with Union Berlin

Carlo Ancelotti surprised many with his goalkeeper selection for Saturday’s trip to Real Betis. Despite previously claiming that Kepa Arrizabalaga would return to the starting berth after injury, the Italian stuck with Andriy Lunin at the Benito Villamarin, and it was a decision that paid dividends.

Lunin, who has been excellent for Real Madrid in recent weeks, produced another strong performance, making five saves as Los Blancos left Seville with a point. It could mean that he is now in control of the number one spot in the coming weeks.

However, Lunin won’t be starting Real Madrid’s next fixture, which is against Union Berlin in the Champions League on Tuesday. Cope have reported that Kepa will be given the nod by Ancelotti, meaning that he will make his first appearance since the goalless draw with Rayo Vallecano in early November.

💥 Informa @miguelitocope ✅ Kepa jugará el próximo martes ante el @fcunion 🏥 El portero del @realmadrid sufrió hace un mes una lesión en el músculo aductor largo del muslo derecho pic.twitter.com/6JLYnrO6S1 — Tiempo de Juego (@tjcope) December 9, 2023

This could mean that Lunin is simply being rested ahead of returning to the line-up next weekend, or Ancelotti could be giving Kepa a chance to show that he deserves to be number one. Either way, the goalkeeping dynamic at Real Madrid will certainly be something to keep an eye on over the coming weeks.