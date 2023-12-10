Real Madrid

Real Madrid competing with Arsenal to sign English starlet with reported asking price of just €1m

Real Madrid are known for scouring multiple markets in search of talented wonderkids. They have often looked to South America in recent seasons, notably picking up the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Endrick.

On this occasion, they have set their sights on England. Jude Bellingham is already at the club, where he has thrived since arriving during the summer, and the latest talent to arrive could be Caylan Vickers, who currently plays for English League 1 side Reading.

According to The Sun (via Diario AS), Real Madrid have set their sights on Vickers, and Reading’s financial difficulties mean that they are willing to sell the 18-year-old forward, who has three goals for the first team this season. An asking price of just €1m has been reported.

However, Real Madrid would have to compete with Arsenal for Vickers, although they would hope that the lure of playing at one of the biggest clubs in the world would see them have a significant advantage. If he were to arrive, he would join Castilla, with a view to a first team promotion in the coming seasons.

