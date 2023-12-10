Real Betis star dismisses claims that Jude Bellingham is best player in the world – “As long as Lionel Messi is playing…”

Jude Bellingham continued his remarkable form for Real Madrid on Saturday, as he scored his 16th goal of the season against Real Betis. However, it wasn’t enough for three points, as Aitor Ruibal’s wondergoal ensured a share of the spoils for Los Verdiblancos.

Over the course of the season, Bellingham has regularly been regarded as the best player in the world because of his incredible form. However, not everyone agrees with that assessment, with Ruibal – speaking to El Chiringuito after Saturday’s clash at the Benito Villamarin – admitted that he thinks a certain Argentine is still the top dog.

“Is Bellingham the best in the world? As long as Lionel Messi is active, I don’t think so.”

🙄 Ojo a la respuesta de Ruibal a @GonzaloTortosa sobre BELLINGHAM: "¿El mejor del mundo? Mientras esté Messi en activo no puedo decirlo". pic.twitter.com/DJXoSDgcXW — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) December 9, 2023

Barcelona fans will absolutely love Ruibal’s remarks, and there is still some merit to those claims, even if Messi is now no longer playing in Europe, having joined MLS side Inter Miami during the summer.

Ultimately, Real Madrid and Bellingham won’t care much about whether the 20-year-old is the best player in the world at the moment – all they are focusing on is ensuring that he continues his incredible form for many weeks and months to come.