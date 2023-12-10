Predicted XIs Barcelona-Girona: Xavi Hernandez to name unchanged side for Catalan derby

The first Catalan derby of the season takes place on Sunday. Espanyol’s relegation in 2022-23 means that Barcelona and Girona are the only two teams in La Liga from the region, and they are preparing to do battle at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys this weekend.

Barcelona took a big step forward when they defeated Atletico Madrid – it was only 1-0, but the performance was night and day compared to what they have shown in recent weeks. As a result, head coach Xavi Hernandez is expected to name the same side that played that match last Sunday, as per Sport.

It means that there is still no place for Alejandro Balde, with Joao Cancelo operating at left-back alongside the centre-back trio of Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen. Raphinha will continue ahead of Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres after an impressive showing (without reward) against Atleti.

Girona are set to make one change from last weekend’s comeback victory over Valencia. Yangel Herrera is out for six weeks after picking up an injury in that match, and with Pablo Torre unable to face his parent club, Michel Sanchez will opt to bring in Yan Couto. This will see Eric Garcia moved into central defence, and David Lopez playing as an anchor in the midfield.

Girona can go top of La Liga with a victory on Sunday, a result that would continue their fairytale start to the season. Equally, Barcelona can close to within two of Real Madrid, and one of their Catalan rivals if they can come away with the points. Whatever the outcome, it promises to be a brilliant occasion.

Image via LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images