Lionel Messi and Lionel Scaloni set for key Argentina meeting

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni is planning a key meeting with Lionel Messi before the end of 2023.

Scaloni has reopened speculation over his long term commitment to the role despite signing a contract extension until 2026.

Under his leadership, Argentina won the Copa America title in 2021 and the World Cup in 2022, in the nation’s first respective triumphs in each tournament since 1993 and 1986.

However, he has admitted the strain is beginning to take its toll, claiming he needs time to think in the coming months, as he considers his options with La Albiceleste.

Messi remains a key part of Scaloni’s squad, with the pair expected to remain in place for the Copa America in 2024, but the 2026 World Cup is a different situation.

Scaloni’s current deal runs until after that tournament, but he is keen to make changes in his squad, and wants to discuss his plans with captain Messi.

As per reports from ESPN, Scaloni has earmarked certain players he wants to remove from the squad, and will talk to Messi before making any firm decisions, with his desire focused on ensuring the team remains competitive at the highest level.