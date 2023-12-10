Leading La Liga midfielder is “committed” to Girona, despite Barcelona comments

Aleix Garcia has been in the headlines this week. The 26-year-old midfielder has been in sensational form for Girona this season, but it was comments he made a few days ago that have caught the eye of the Catalan media.

Garcia admitted that he would like to join Barcelona, which prompted criticism from Girona supporters, and his head coach Michel Sanchez also stated that Garcia was wrong to say what he did.

Ahead of Sunday’s Catalan derby between the two teams, Girona President Delfi Geli spoke on Garcia’s comments (via Sport). He hoped to draw a line under the situation by confirming that the midfielder is fully committed to Los Blanquivermells.

“Aleix is a player who is with us and who has helped us grow. He’s playing at an incredible level that has made him go to the national team. He has identified with our project and he is committed to it. That’s why he came when we were in the Segunda. He’s grown with us.”

Girona will hope that Garcia does his talking on the pitch at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, while Barcelona could use Sunday’s match as a chance to run the rule over a potential future transfer target.