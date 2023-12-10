Jude Bellingham incredible start at Real Madrid only bettered by Cristiano Ronaldo

It’s safe to say that Jude Bellingham has been the main man for Real Madrid this season. Having signed from Borussia Dortmund during the summer, the 20-year-old has made an outstanding start to life in the Spanish capital, where he has hit the ground running – and then some.

After scoring Real Madrid’s only goal in their draw with Real Betis on Saturday, Bellingham took his tally for the season to 16, in just 18 appearances. His tally has been incredible, and Los Blancos often rely on him to get them out of a jam – it was also the case against Betis, but for Aitor Ruibal’s wondergoal.

Bellingham is the joint-second fastest player to hit 16 goals for Real Madrid. Croatian striker Davor Suker also achieved it in 18 matches back in 1996, and they are both only beaten by the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, who bagged his first 16 goals for Los Blancos in 17 appearances, just one less than Bellingham and Suker, as per Relevo.

Bellingham has had a better start than such Real Madrid legends as Alfredo di Stefano, Ferenc Puskas and Hugo Sanchez, and if he can reach the heights that those three did, he will undoubtedly etch himself into the annuls at the club. However, he will be keen to take things one match at a time, with only the present being focused on.