Isco appears to take aim at Real Madrid TV with comments on referee scrutiny and VAR

On Saturday, Isco played a major role for Real Betis as they picked up an impressive point at home to Real Madrid, whom he played with for nine years. The 31-year-old midfielder was excellent at the Benito Villamarin, and almost won the match late on, but his header came agonisingly back off the post.

Isco has an excellent relationship with those at Real Madrid, which was apparent after the full time whistle when he was seen embracing with the likes of Carlo Ancelotti, Brahim Diaz, Lucas Vazquez and Luka Modric.

However, he’s not happy with everything at Real Madrid, as his post-match comments on referee scrutiny and VAR appeared to take aim at Real Madrid TV, who are renowned for analysing referees ahead of upcoming matches, as per MD. The final part of the statement appears to reference indirectly to Real Madrid TV.

“There’s too much talk about referees. We all complain a lot. I don’t like the dynamic football is taking, with programmes dedicated to talking about referees.”

Isco is right in the sense that scrutiny of referees has increased drastically over the years, and especially so since the introduction of VAR. There’s no doubt that it is very difficult to be an official, and their job isn’t helped by constant analysis of their performances in matches.