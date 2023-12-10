Eduardo Camavinga makes Real Madrid training return

Real Madrid’s lengthy injury list is showing signs of easing before the end of 2023.

Carlo Ancelotti is currently without seven first team players due to injury but five of those absentees are due back in January.

Los Blancos only have two La Liga games left, before the mid-season break starts on December 20, alongside a Champions League dead rubber against Union Berlin.

With the Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercopa not due to start until January, Ancelotti has time on his side, as he looks to recover key players.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Vinicius Junior are the latest names to return to light training at Valdebebas with reports from Marca claiming France star Eduardo Camavinga is back out on the grass.

The trio have different expected return dates on the schedule, with Tchouameni and Vinicius Junior both tipped by Ancelotti to be ready in time for Supercopa duty in Saudi Arabia, and the signs look positive for Camavinga joining them.