Chelsea step up interest in Brazilian wonderkid that is dreaming of joining Barcelona

With Endrick preparing to join Real Madrid next summer, the next big Brazilian wonderkid is expected to be Estevao Willian. The 16-year-old, who also plays for Palmeiras, has been nicknamed “Messinho” due to a similar playstyle with the Barcelona icon.

A few months ago, Estevao admitted that he dreams of joining Barcelona. However, he may not get the chance to do so, despite him being unable to head to Europe until 2025. This is because Goal Brasil (via MD) have reported that Chelsea have stepped up their pursuit of the teenage forward.

The report states that Chelsea have entered into talks with Palmeiras over a deal, with a fee of €40m having been reported. Barcelona are currently unable to match this due to their ongoing financial woes, so if an agreement is reached, they would be resigned to missing out on a player that has made it very clear that he is keen to join them.