Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel addresses Ronald Araujo speculation – “I also spoke to my mother”

In recent days, there has been increasingly speculation over Bayern Munich’s interest in signing Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo. The German champions are prepared to go “all-out” to sign the 24-year-old defender, who is undoubtedly one of the Catalan club’s most important players.

On Friday, it was reported that Araujo spoke to Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel regarding a possible move to Bavaria. The player’s entourage has since denied this, although Tuchel himself has now addressed the situation.

As per Sky Germany (via Fabrizio Romano), Tuchel refused to speak on Araujo directly, although he couldn’t resist joking about the alleged phone call.

“I won’t comment on that in any direction. We only talk about our players.

“I also spoke to my mother on the phone, but there were no reports of it!”

Barcelona will be determined to retain Araujo’s services for many, many years, although there will be no one player that is untouchable due to the club’s ongoing financial problems.

